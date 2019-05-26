Protest in Budgam against arrest of 6 youths for ‘stone pelting’

BUDGAM: Residents of Soibug in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Saturday staged a protest against the arrest of six youth by government forces.

Witnesses told Kashmir Reader that women and men assembled right in front of the entrance of the Army’s Rashtriya Rifles (2RR) camp located in Daharmuma against the detention of their wards.

The protesters were demanding early release of their wards who were detained on Friday following clashes between forces and locals in the area.

Shazia Akther, a relative of one of the detained boys, told Kashmir Reader that her relative, picked up by the army on Friday, was 11 years old.

Following the protests, she added, local youths and the forces exchanged stones. “During the clashes, six youths, most of whom are minors, have been picked up by the army men and have been detained in the camp,” she added.

Another lady said, speaking with moistened eyes, “Our kids are minors and have been detained here (at the army camp), but army officers and constantly refusing any information about their whereabouts.”

Another youth said, wishing for anonymity, “We have been standing here since morning, but no one is paying any heed to our pleas.” Other protesters added, “We request the higher authorities to release our wards.”

A senior police official told Kashmir Reader that the youths were involved in “stone pelting” and have been placed behind bars.

When asked whether the detainees are with the police or the army, he said, “They are lying in the police station and won’t be released for now because they frequently indulge in disruption of law and order situation.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

