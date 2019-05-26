PM Imran Khan congratulates PM Modi on poll victory

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday telephoned his newly elected Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on his Bharatiya Janata Party’s electoral victory in the Indian election, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said.

According to Dawn news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) increased its majority in India’s election with its best-ever tally of 303 seats on Friday. The main opposition party, the Indian National Congress, trailed the BJP with 52 of the 543 seats in parliament.

Prime Minister Imran expressed his desire for both countries to work together for betterment of their people, Dr Faisal said.

