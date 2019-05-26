Mobile Internet partially restored in Kashmir parts

Srinagar: Low speed mobile internet service was restored Saturday in parts of Kashmir two days after it was suspended across the valley in the wake of killing of Zakir Rashid Bhat alias Zakir Musa.

Mobile internet was restored in Srinagar, Ganderbal, Budgam, Baramulla and Kulgam districts of the Kashmir Valley, an official said. The official said the internet facility on mobile devices was restored in view of the improving situation.

The decision to restore the services fully and in other districts of the valley would be taken after assessing the situation, they said.

