Married woman, lover commit suicide in Rajasthan

Jaipur: In a suspected suicide pact, a married woman and her alleged lover were found hanging from a tree in Rajasthan’s Pali district on Sunday, police said.

“Primary investigation has revealed that they were in a love relationship and committed suicide in Bori mada village on Saturday night,” they said.

Some of the locals spotted the bodies on Sunday morning and informed the police, they added.

“The bodies were handed over to the family members after postmortem. The matter is being probed,” investigating officer Malla Ram said.@PTI

