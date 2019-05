Srinagar: The Kashmir University (KU) has postponed the second semester B.Ed exams scheduled for Monday.

“Foundation of Education paper scheduled tomorrow has been postponed as candidates couldn’t download admit cards due to internet blockade,” Prof Farooq A Mir Controller Examinations KU told Kashmir Reader.

He also said many candidates from outside the state are stuck on highway and couldn’t make it to the centres.

