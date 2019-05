Srinagar: Hailstorm and heavy rains wrecked havoc in several parts of Rafiabad area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday afternoon causing extensive damage to crops.

Reports said that parts of Rafiabad on Sunday received hailstorm and heavy rains this afternoon and continued for at least 10 minutes.

This has caused the tremendous loss to the farmers of Rafiabad area.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print