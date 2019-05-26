Complete shutdown on second tense day in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: For the second consecutive day on Saturday, sporadic stone-throwing incidents and street protests took place in many parts of Kashmir Valley to protest the killing of popular militant Zakir Musa. The government, on its part, continued to impose restrictions, mainly by laying barricades of concertina wires and deploying armed forces on roads.

Syed Ali Geelani, chairman of Hurriyat Conference had called for a valley-wide shutdown on Saturday to protest Musa’s killing.

All educational institutions in Kashmir had already been ordered shut on Saturday by the government, while mobile internet remained suspended till late afternoon across the valley. Train services in the valley also remained suspended. Public and private transport remained off the roads, and business establishments, markets and fuel stations remained shut throughout the day.

Curbs on the movement of people were in force in parts of Srinagar, Kulgam and Pulwama towns. People, however, continued to throng the residence of Zakir Musa for the second consecutive day to offer their condolences to his family.

Eyewitnesses said that strict restrictions were put in place in Nowhatta, Rainawari, Khanyar, Safakadal and MR Ganj police station areas in Srinagar city. Some incidents of stone-throwing were witnessed in some of these areas where forces resorted to teargas shelling to disperse the protestors.

North Kashmir areas, too, remained shut in protest against Musa’s killing.

