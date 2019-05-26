Budgam boy detained by forces battling for life in SKIMS

Srinagar: A boy from Dharmuna village of Budgam district in Kashmir is battling for life at SKIMS after beaten by Army, reports said.

According to the locals who took to streets at Dharmuna village on Sunday morning said that army personnel arrested seven boys on May 24 (Friday) following protests in the area after the killing militant commander Zakir Moosa.

“We requested army to release these boys being very young but instead they kept them captive. Last night two of them, Faizl Fayaz Malik (14) son of Fayaz Ahmad Malik of Hatharan Dharmuna and Hamidullah Sheikh son of Gulzar Ahmad Sheikh of Dharmuna were handed over to the respective families in critical condition,” GNS quoted the locals said.

Both of them were shifted to nearby hospital from were Fazil was shifted to SMHS while Hamidullah was referred to JVC Bemina.

Owing to critical injuries in head, Fazil was later referred to SKIMS Soura for advanced treatment.

“The doctors told us that there is coagulation of blood in his head and was immediately operated upon. The doctors told us that next 72 hours are crucial for Fazil,” Fazil’s relatives, who were part of protests, said.

Medical Superintendent of SKIMS Dr Farooq Jan when contacted by GNS said that the condition of the boy is very critical and he is presently on ventilator with double support.

“He is very critical. Basically he had head injury and contusion in brain which has been evacuated. Presently he is on ventilator but on double support,” Dr Jan said.

