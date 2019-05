Srinagar: An 18 year old boy was injured after hit with bullet on his leg at Nowshera sector of Rajouri, reports said.

The injured was identified as Muhammad Ishaq of Pokharni in Nowshera sub division of Rajouri district.

Reports said that he was provided medical aid in local army camp and later shifted to civil hospital Nowshera for treatment.

