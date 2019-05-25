Three officials suspended in Bandipora, disciplinary action against four doctors

Bandipora: On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza, surprise inspections were conducted at several government offices in the district by Assistant Commissioner Revenue Reyaz Ahmad Beigh.

During the inspection, three revenue officials were found unauthorizedly absent from their duties and were placed under suspension and enquiry has been initiated against the officials.

The Deputy Commissioner Bandipora has also initiated disciplinary action against four doctors who were also found absent at District Hospital Bandipora without any proper permission. The DC Bandipora directed to with hold the salary of the doctors pending inquiry into their conduct.

Additional District Development Commissioner Bandipora will inquire into the matter and has been asked to charge sheet the officials for taking disciplinary action under law.

The DC directed all the officials and employees working in the district to ensure punctuality in the offices.

