Sumbal case: Police files cahrgesheet against accused within 17 days

Srinagar: Police on Saturday filed a chargesheet against accused in the alleged rape of 3-year old child in Bandipora district of north Kashmir.

The accused was arrested soon after the incident on May 8 at Sumbal and the chargesheet has been filed within 17 days.

“Police today filed the chargesheet in Sumbal case within 17 days in special court of District and sessions Judge Bandipora,” SSP Bandipora Rahul Malik told GNS.

The accused has been booked under section 3 and 5 of Protection of Children from sexual offences (POCSO) and section 376 A, B and 342 RPC.

The case has been investigated by sepcial investigation team.

Pertinently widespread protests occurred against the incident and all leaders condemned it and demanded stern punishment to the accused.

