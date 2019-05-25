Substandard, misbranded foods items in market during Ramadan, in hospital canteens, hotels

Srinagar: The Food Safety Department has warned against attempts to supply substandard and misbranded food items in Kashmir during the holy month of Ramadan and said that it has imposed more than Rs 2 lakh as fine on traders who were selling unsafe food in Srinagar.

The department has recently found hundreds of food items including dates, bread of various brands, juices, spices, oil, milk, lentils and snacks as seriously violating Food Safety & Standards (FSSA) Act, 2006 Rules and Regulations, 2011.

“Prosecutions were sanctioned against some food business operators of the state for selling, manufacturing, storing, distributing articles of food which have been declared as unsafe by the various food testing laboratories,” a food safety inspector in Srinagar told Kashmir Reader.

“Food Safety Organisation has imposed a fine of Rs 2.32 lakh on various erring traders for selling unsafe food in Srinagar during last week,” he said.

Another food inspector said the Department had declared snacks ‘Fun Fine Puff’ brand name ‘Parul Fun Fine Puff’ “unsafe and misbranded” under the provisions of FSS Act.

“We have such apprehensions about many products like breads, dates and spices. So we have lifted the samples and waiting for the results,” the inspector said.

Last week the department also inspected SMHS Hospital Canteens, Super Speciality Hospital Canteen, GB Pant Hospital Canteen, CH2 Hotel and other hotels housing Durbar Move Employees.

“During the inspection, one canteen inside the Super Speciality Hospital SMHS Srinagar was found in unsanitary and unhygienic condition. The catering contractor of the canteen was on-spot fined Rs 10,000,” said Hilal Ahmad, Assistant Commissioner Food Safety (Srinagar).

He said the in-patient catering at various hospitals were also checked and the in-charges of the caterings were impressed upon to strictly follow the sanitary and hygienic requirements of Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 Rules & regulations made there under.

“A hotel namely CH2, Sonawar was found using expired (over-dated) ingredients in the preparation of food and using newspapers for wrapping of food items. A fine of Rs 30,000 was imposed on the hotel,” Ahmad said.

He said the Department has started a special drive for checking quality of food items and sanitary and hygienic conditions of the food given to in-patients, attendants in different hospitals and employees of the move offices and consumers in general.

