Pakistan cautions India against tinkering with Article 370, Article 35A

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Foreign Office warned India against tinkering with Article 370 and Article 35A in Jammu and Kashmir saying it opposes any move until “UN-administered plebiscite is held in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions”.

“Pakistan opposes any move which violates the United Nations Security Council resolutions on the Jammu & Kashmir dispute. In principle, there cannot be any change in the status of Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir until a UN-administ­ered plebiscite is held in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions,” FO spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal said at the weekly media briefing.

The BJP had pledged to revoke Article 370 and Article 35A of the Indian Constitution that grants a special status to the state.

Faisal also condemned the house arrest of All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders Syed Ali Shah Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and and detention of Muslim League chief Masarrat Aalam Bhat, under the Public Safety Act.

