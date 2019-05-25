Massive landslide blocks Kashmir highway

Banihal: A massive landslide hit the Kashmir Highway in Ramban district in the wee hours of Saturday, leading to suspension of traffic on the road, officials said.

The landslide, triggered by incessant rains over the past two days, occurred near Battery Cheshma, completely blocking the 270-km arterial road, said Suresh Sharma, Deputy Superintendent of Police (traffic), highway Ramban.

The traffic on the highway plies from the twin capitals of Srinagar and Jammu alternatively due to the ongoing work on the four-laning project.

Thousands of vehicles, which had left for Srinagar from here this morning, remain stranded on the highway following the closure of the road.

Sharma said agencies concerned have pressed men and machinery to open the door.

“Given the massive debris, the restoration work will take many hours. We are on the job and are trying our best to restore the highway as soon as possible,” he said. PTI

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

