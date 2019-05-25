Lal Singh, Rizwana Sanam among 63 LS candidates lose security deposit in JK

Srinagar: As many as 63 contesting candidates lost their security deposit in five Lok Sabha constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.

Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan (DSS) founder and former BJP minister Lal Singh and an independent candidate from Anantnag parliamentary seat Dr Rizwana Sanam are among the these contesting candidates who have lost their security deposits.

These candidates lost security deposit of Rs 25,000 and Rs 12,500 (for schedule tribe and scheduled caste candidates) as they failed to get the minimum required one-sixth (16.67 per cent) of the total polled valid votes, according to official data by the Election Commission of India.

Out of total of 79 candidates these 51 candidates even failed to get one per cent of the valid votes.

