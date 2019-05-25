Kashmir expert Yusuf Buch passes away in New York, Mirwaiz condoles

Srinagar: Muhammad Yousuf Buch, a former Pakistani minister and diplomat and also a Kashmir expert passed away in the United States on Friday.

Buch (98), who was best known as an eminent expert on the Kashmir dispute, also ran a Free-Kashmir Centre in New York from 1957 to 1972.

Hurriyat Conference (M) chairperson Mirwaiz Umar Farooq announced Buch’s death and tweeted: “Grieved to hear about the death of Ambassador Yousuf Buch in US, a legend and a living encyclopaedia on #Kashmir who dedicated his life to the Kashmir cause. He was a close aide of Mirwaiz Yousuf Shah in Muzzafarabad who later served as advisor to UN Sec Gen for 18 years. Praying for the magfirah of this illustrious son of Kashmir.”

Former Pakistan journalist and senior Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Mushahid Hussain said that Buch was a living encyclopedia on Kashmir.

He tweeted: “Just got information that the intellectual legend who had encyclopaedic knowledge of the Kashmir issue, to which he was an active witness/participant, Yusuf Buch sahib passed away at his home in New York;many fond memories remain of our friendship; he’ll be buried in Azad Kashmir. Yusuf Buch Sahib selflessly served the Kashmir cause throughout his eventful life, he resisted Indian occupation, was political prisoner, then moved to Pakistan in 1949, later went to New York where he organised the Free Kashmir Centre, also served in ZAB cabinet as media supremo.”

