Internet suspended in Kashmir Valley

Srinagar: Immediately following the killing of militant commander Zakir Musa, the government authorities shutdown internet across the Valley.

Mobile internet was entirely snapped while broadband speed was reduced as the government feared eruption of protests against the killing.

As soon as the new about Musa’s killing emerged late Thursday evening, social media was splashed with posts and photos about him. But the authorities swung into action suspending the internet.

Following the months long uprising instigated by the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in 2016, the government has been employing several measures to prevent protests including suspension of internet.

