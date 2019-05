Srinagar: Authorities have restored the internet services in central Kashmir’s Budgam and Ganderbal districts on Saturday afternoon.

The internet services have been also restored in Baramulla district of north Kashmir.

The authorities have barred the internet services across Kashmir region on Thursday evening after the killing militant commander Zakir Moosa in an encounter with government forces in Dadsara village of Tral area of Pulwama district.

