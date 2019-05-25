Geelani calls for shutdown today

Srinagar: Hurriyat Conference chairman Syed Ali Geelani has called for shutdown today against the killing of militant commander Zakir Musa and a brother of Hizbul Mujahideen’s in Naira, Pulwama.
A spokesman of amalgam told KNS that shutdown has been called across the state against the killing of Zakir Musa and the civilian, Zahoor Ahmad of Naira in Pulwama on Wednesday.

