Educational institutions shut, train services suspended for second consecutive day in Kashmir

Srinagar: Educational institutions remained closed as a precautionary measure for the second day on Saturday in the Kashmir valley, where Ansar Gazwatul Hind chief Zakir Musa was killed in an encounter by government forces in Pulwama district on Thursday.

The Kashmir University (KU) and Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora in Pulwama have postponed all examinations which were scheduled to be held on Saturday.

However, the Central University Kashmir (CUK) has announced that entrance examinations will be held on Saturday as per schedule.

Meanwhile, the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Ahmed Khan has announced that admit cards and roll number slips of candidates appearing in examinations will be treated as curfew passes.

Khan has ordered closure of all schools and colleges across the Kashmir division.

Meanwhile, train service also remained suspended for the second day on Saturday in the Kashmir valley.

Train service could not be restored as a fresh advisory was received last night that all trains will remain suspended on Saturday also, official sources said.

Therefore, they said, no train will run on Badgam-Srinagar-Anantnag-Qazigund in south Kashmir to Banihal in Jammu region. Trains will not chug on Srinagar-Badgam-Baramulla in north Kashmir track, they added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

