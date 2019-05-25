Clampdown in Valley to prevent protests against Musa’s killing

No prayers allowed at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid for second consecutive Friday, schools, colleges closed

Srinagar: A strict curfew was imposed in Kashmir to prevent eruption of protests against the killing of militant commander Zakir Rasheed Bhat alias Zakir Musa.

The curfew brought entire life to standstill in the Valley as government forces sealed roads and disallowed Friday prayers at Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid. All the entry points leading to the mosque were sealed.

Early morning, a massive deployment of forces was made across the Valley to prevent public movement following the killing of Musa.

In the city, both downtown and uptown areas saw massive deployment of forces with forces vehicles placed in the middle of road to block public movement.

In downtown, a large contingent of police and CRPF in anti-riot gears holding assault rifles was deployed while concertina wires and vehicles were placed across roads at several places to prevent movement of both pedestrians and vehicular traffic.All education institutions, shops, business establishments remained closed while as public transport remained off.

The situation was same elsewhere outside the city as well. Strict restrictions were imposed in south Kashmir’s Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian and central Kashmir’s Budgam. Similar restrictions were imposed in north Kashmir Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipora.

Clashes erupted in Bus Stand Baramulla in the afternoon while funeral in absentia was offered at several places in Handwara, Pattan, Sopore and Baramulla.

In Budgam district, forces did not allow people to move in Magam, Beerwah, Khansahab, Chrar-e- Sharief ,Chadoora and Khag.

In other parts of south Kashmir the day passed off rather peacefully as well, as the forces had laid stringent curbs across the region. There was heavy deployment of forces, roads had been closed used barbed wire and no one was being allowed to move. Amid unprecedented curbs clashes erupted at several places in Anantnag, Kulgam and Pulwama districts. The stone throwing youth were dispersed quickly by government forces using tear smoke shells.

