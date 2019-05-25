At 46 pc BJP gets highest ever vote share in J&K, leads in 27 assembly segments

Jammu: The BJP, which bagged three Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir, has got its highest ever vote share of 46.4 per cent in the state, more than that of Congress, NC and PDP put together, as per EC data.

The National Conference (NC), which swept the polls in the Kashmir region and bagged three seats, got just 7.89 per cent vote share.

As per official data released by the Election Commission of India, the BJP has taken 46.4 per cent vote share by securing 16,48,041 votes out of total 3,479,155 votes polled in multi-phased elections in six Lok Sabha seats in the state.

It is the highest ever vote share of the BJP in the state till now, officials said.

The BJP, which won Jammu, Udhampur and Ladakh seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, took lead in 27 assembly segments in these three constituencies of the Jammu and Ladakh region, the data said.

There was increase of 12 per cent in the vote share of the BJP from 2014 Lok Sabha elections in which the saffron party polled 34.40 per cent votes, the data said. The BJP had bagged three seats of Jammu, Udhampur and Ladakh in 2014 polls.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, the BJP got 23 per cent vote share, the data said. In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP got only 18.61 per cent vote share.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh won by 3.57 lakh votes defeating Congress’ Vikramaditya Singh, the son of Jammu and Kashmir’s last prince Karan Singh. Jitendra Singh polled 7,24,311 or 61.38 per cent votes.

According to poll officials, it is the highest margin of victory for any successful candidate in Jammu and Kashmir till now.

BJP’s Jugal Kishore defeated Raman Bhalla of the Congress by 3,02,875 votes in the Jammu seat. Kishore polled 8,58,066 votes (58.02 per cent). The party’s J T Namgyal won the Ladakh seat. He polled 42,914 votes (33.94 per cent)

The Congress, which contested five seats in Jammu and Kashmir and lost all, polled 1,011,527 votes taking 28.5 per cent share of total votes polled, statistics said.

The Congress has increased its vote share by 5 per cent but failed to covert it into seats.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress got 22.90 per cent vote share but failed to get any seat. In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress bagged two seats with 19.11 per cent vote share.

The NC polled 2,80,356 votes (7.89 per cent vote share) out of the total votes polled, it said. The party won in three seats of Srinagar, Anantnag and Baramulla.

For the NC, Farooq Abdullah won Srinagar seat and got 1,06,750 votes out of a total electorate of 12,94,560.

In North Kashmir’s Baramulla constituency, NC candidate Mohammad Akbar Lone, who won the seat, polled 1,33,426 votes. NC candidate Hasnain Masoodi, who won Anantnag seat, polled 40,180 votes.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the NC got 11.10 per cent vote share but failed to get any seat. In 2009, the NC got 19.11 per cent vote share, bagging two seats.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vote share dipped from 20.50 per cent in 2014, when it bagged three seats, to just 2.4 per cent (84,054 votes). It lost all three seats.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, the PDP got 20.05 per cent polls and also bagged one seat.

Others took 12.2 per cent vote share (4,33,438 votes).

As per data, BJP took lead in 27 assembly segments in Jammu, Udhampur and Ladak Lok Sabha seat, while they had won 24 seats in 2014 assembly polls.

In Jammu Lok Sabha seat, which has 20 assembly segments, the BJP took lead on 15 assembly segments followed by the Congress on five segments.

In Udhampur, BJP registered lead on 9 assembly segments out of total 16 segments, while the Congress scored lead on 7.

In the Ladakh Lok Sabha seat, the BJP registered lead on 3 out of 4 assembly constituencies, it said.

