Army man shoots self dead in Pattan Baramulla

Srinagar: An Army soldier allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.

News agency GNS reporter that an army man of 22 Engineering Regiment, posted at Hamrey Pattan, shot himself while he was on duty today at around 11:00 am.

“Soon after the incident, his colleagues immediately rushed towards the soldier and found him in a pool of blood and was rushed to a nearby military hospital where doctors declared him brought dead on arrival,” said the report.

The deceased soldier has been identified as Sepoy Battini Tirupati Rao (22).

A police officer also confirmed the incident and said that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation initiated.

