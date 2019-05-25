Amid curbs, Musa laid to rest in Tral

Anantnag: Amid curbs and rains, thousands of people on Friday thronged Noorpora Tral in south Kashmir to attend the funeral of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind chief Zakir Musa.

Government forces killed the militant commander hiding in a residential house surrounded by orchards late Thursday night in Dadsara village of Tral. As soon as news about his killing emerged, the government swung into action and got all roads leading to the residence of Musa at Noorpora suspended for public movement. Elsewhere across the Valley, a heavy contingent of forces was employed to impose restrictions, blocking roads with barricades and razor wire, to prevent protests against the killing.

The curbs, however, couldn’t deter hundreds of youth from taking alternate routes and reaching Noorpora. Outside the house of Musa, a large number of people stood in wait for a last glimpse of the body. It arrived at about 6 am, following which people continued to pour in from several parts of the Valley.

The funeral prayers were held at a Higher Secondary School where children, women and men were among thousands of people chanting pro-freedom, pro-Azaadi and pro-Pakistan slogans. His funeral also saw Pakistani flags being waved by mourners. After several rounds of funerals, he was buried at the local graveyard as the mourners dispersed peacefully.

Musa, who defected from Hizb in May 2017 after threatening to cut off the heads of Hurriyat leaders, was censured for issuing threats, which prompted him to quit. He floated the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind and established himself as an Ameer of the outfit, which allegedly claimed allegiance with global terror outfit al-Qaeda.

Initially, he gained traction in the Valley but gradually faded from public memory. In South Kashmir, which has seen a large number of youth signing up as militants in preceding years, Musa couldn’t increase the strength of his outfit beyond a dozen. He lost his six comrades on 21 December 2018, leaving him virtually a recluse in Kashmir’s militant landscape.

