Admit cards, roll number slips to be treated as travel passes : Div Com

SRINAGAR: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmed Khan said that the admit cards and roll number slips shall be treated as travel passes for the candidates who have to appear in different examinations on curfew days.

Governor wishes success for newly elected MPs

Srinagar: Governor Satya Pal Malik has congratulated all the winning candidates of the Lok Sabha elections from J&K, results of which were declared yesterday.

Extending his heartfelt greetings, Governor has hoped that all of them will strive for strengthening democratic values and institutions at grass root level, promote public welfare and work for holistic development of Jammu and Kashmir.

Governor has wished them a successful term as Members of Parliament.

