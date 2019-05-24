Zakir Musa’s body handed over to family, curfew-like restrictions, mobile internet snapped across Kashmir

Pulwama: Ansar Gazwatul Hind Chief, Zakir Musa’s body was handed over to his family for last rites on Friday morning. Musa was killed last night in an encounter with government forces in south Kashmir’s Tral area of Pulwama district.

According to sources, Musa’s body was recovered along with an AK 47 rifle and a rocket launcher.

Curfew-like restrictions were imposed in parts of Kashmir and mobile internet services have been suspended across the Valley to maintain law and order situation.

Zakir Musa earlier was a member of Hizbul Mujahedeen and associate of Burhan Wani who was killed in July 2016. However, he then parted from the outfit and headed Al Qaeda affiliate Ansar Gazwatul Hind.

