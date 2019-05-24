Zakir Moosa killing aftermath: Youth injured in Sopore clashes

Srinagar: A youth was injured post Friday congregational prayers in clashes with government forces in Sopore town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Reports said that the youth took to streets in Sopore soon after congregational prayers and pelted the forces deployed in the area with stones.

The forces responded by firing tear gas shells, in which one youth, namely Irfan Ahmad suffered an injury in his hand.

Ahmad was shifted to sub-district hospital Sopore where from he was referred to SMHS hospital in Srinagar for specialised treatment.

Authorities had shutdown internet services, closed schools and colleges, postponed exams and imposed restrictions in Kashmir fearing protests against the killing of militant commander Zakir Musa in a gunfight last night in Tral area of Pulwama district.

