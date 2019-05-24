Youth killed in Qazigund road accident

Srinagar: A motorcyclist died in a road mishap that took place at Bypass road near Damjan, Qazigund crossing in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday afternoon.

An official said that the accident took place today in this afternoon at Damjan Qazigund area of Anantnag when a fast moving truck hit a 27-year old motorcyclist resulting on spot death.

A police official identified the deceased as Sajad Ahmad Naikoo, son of Gull Mohammad Naikoo resident of Badragund village of Qazigund. He said that a case has been registered in this regard.

