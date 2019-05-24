World leaders congratulate Modi

NEW DELHI: Leaders across the world have congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his historic electoral victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP has stormed back to power with an increased mandate and is all set to cross the 300-mark on its own.

Chinese President Xi Jinping extended “heartfelt” congratulations to Prime Minister Modi on his election victory and vowed to work with him to take the bilateral ties to a new height.

In a letter sent to Prime Minister Modi, President Xi congratulated him on the electoral victory of the NDA under his leadership, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

In the letter, President Xi noted the great importance he attached to the development of India-China relations and his desire to work with Prime Minister Modi to take the closer development partnership between the two countries to a new height.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu congratulated his counterpart Narendra Modi for scripting an “impressive victory” in the general elections and vowed to strengthen their “great friendship” as well as bilateral ties.

Russian President Vladimir Putin

President Putin congratulated Modi on the convincing victory of his party in the elections and expressed his readiness to work together to build up the full range of bilateral relations.

Putin sent a congratulatory telegram to PM Narendra Modi in connection with the convincing victory of the BJP at the general parliamentary elections. “I am convinced that, as the Prime Minister of India, you will further strengthen the centuries-old friendship between our peoples and the all-round development of a particularly privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India,” Putin said in a congratulatory message.

Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Japanese PM Shinzo Abe congratulates PM Narendra Modi in a telephonic conversation. “Prime Minister of Japan, Abe Shinzo called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and congratulated him for the resounding victory of his party in the 2019 General Elections,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

During the conversation, both leaders noted the advances made in the bilateral relationship in the last five years and reiterated their commitment towards further strengthening the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership to achieve their shared vision of peace, progress and prosperity, the statement added.

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Wickremesinghe

Ranil Wickremesinghe tweeted, “Congratulations to Narendra Modi on a magnificent victory! We look forward to working closely with you,” to extend his support to PM Modi.

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani

Ghani took to Twitter to congratulate PM Modi. “Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a strong mandate from the people of India. The government & the people of Afghanistan look forward to expanding cooperation between our two democracies,” Ghani said.

King of Bhutan and Nepal Prime Minister

King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the victory. Bhutan’s Prime Minister Lotay Tshering also offered heartiest congratulations to Prime Minister Modi on the election victory.

Prime Minister of Nepal K P Sharma Oli congratulated and hoped to work closely with PM Modi in future.

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina has sent a congratulatory message to PM Modi for the victory in the elections under his leadership, wishing peace, happiness and prosperity for the people of India.

Bangladesh’s foreign minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said Dhaka’s ties with Modi’s party was excellent and “we hope our development will be expedited, if Modi government comes to power again.”

Momen said Prime Minister Modi was the first foreign leader who called his Bangladesh counterpart soon after the re-election of her ruling Awami League in the last election.

He said Dhaka would like to see a strong stable Indian government in its own interest to spearhead its development spree.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan congratulated PM Narendra Modi.

Vietnam

PM of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc has written to PM Modi, congratulating him for the victory at the elections and looked forward to working together to further promote the depth and effectiveness of the relations.

Singapore

Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has sent a message of congratulations to PM Narendra Modi and welcomed India’s deepening engagement in the region, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

The BJP was set to return to power as the partial vote count released by the Election Commission showed that it was leading in 296 of the 542 Lok Sabha seats that went to polls in seven phases, demolishing the combined opposition with the Congress Party stuck at 51 seats.

