Thousands attend multiple funerals for slain militant commander Zakir Moosa

Srinagar: Thousands of people Friday participated in the funeral prayers of slain militant commander Zakir Moosa who was killed in a gunfight with the government forces in Dadsara Tral of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday night.

Witnesses said thousands of people from various villages of Tral and adjoining areas thronged to Noorpora, the native village of Moosa, to participate in the funeral prayers of the slain militant commander.

Witnesses said that despite rains people throng to his native village to have the last glimpse of slain militant commander.

Though the authorities have deployed huge contingent of forces on main roads leading to Moosa’s area, but thousands of people managed to reach Noorpora.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

