Seven Indians arrested after shootout in Nepal

Kathmandu: Seven Indians have been arrested in Nepal following a shootout with the police near a temple on Thursday.

The accused, who hail from Bihar’s Samastipur district, include one Ravi Mallik who has sustained a bullet injury in the ensuing gunbattle, the police said in a statement.

They were arrested as they gathered near the Bihar Kunda temple of Janakpur for committing loot, they said.

The police have also seized two pistols, two rounds of bullet, a magazine, one knife and two motorcycles.

