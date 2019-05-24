Schools and colleges across Kashmir to remain closed tomorrow

Srinagar: The divisional administration in Kashmir has ordered closure of all schools and colleges across the Kashmir division tomorrow on May 25 on Saturday.

Divisional Commissioner Baseer Ahmad Khan said the decision to close the said educational institutions has been taken as a precautionary measure.

Clashes and pitched battles between government forces and protestors in several parts of Kashmir were witnessed on Friday after congreational prayers following the killing of AGH commander Zakir Musa.

