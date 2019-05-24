People in Kashmir have no faith in India: Akbar Lone

Baramulla: Senior leader of the J&K National Conference (NC) Mohammad Akbar Lone, who won the Baramulla parliamentary seat with a margin of over 20 thousand votes on Thursday, said that people in Kashmir had no faith in India, something that he will try to “motivate” Narendra Modi to change.

“Kashmiri people have no faith in India. We will try to motivate the Modi government to win the hearts of Kashmiri people,” Lone told reporters outside the counting hall at degree college Baramulla a few minutes before his victory.

Lone thanked almighty Allah for his success and said that people of Kashmir had a lot of trust in the National Conference, which is why they give it their vote.

“If the people in India chose the BJP government again, it is their own choice, like people in Kashmir chose NC. But we will go to Parliament and will talk to Modi ji; we will motivate them to win the hearts of Kashmiri people,” Lone said.

Soon after his victory was announced, Lone said that he will work for the development of Kashmir and will try to stop the continuing bloodshed in Kashmir.

“I will try to stop the blood bath in Kashmir. There are a large number of young boys in jails, there is lot of unemployment… I will work for their development, will try to give them jobs. I am thankful to those who voted for me and also who did not vote for me but participated in the elections. I assure you that I will work for the betterment of people,” Lone said in his brief media interaction soon after his victory outside the degree college Baramulla.

Lone is a resident of Sonawari area in district Bandipora. He defeated his nearest rival, the Peoples Conference (PC) candidate Raja Ajaz Ali Khan, by a margin of over 20 thousand votes. AIP candidate and former MLA Langate Er Rashid, who was leading in several initial rounds of counting, was pushed back to third place by the time the counting ended.

Lone secured 1,31,333 votes, Raja Aijaz Ali Khan secured 1,01,378 votes, Er Rasheed secured 99,591 votes, and PDP candidate Abdul Qayoom Wani secured 52,382 votes.

