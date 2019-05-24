No one can stop AIP from becoming real alternative: Rasheed

Srinagar: While accepting people’s verdict, Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) president and candidate for Baramulla parliamentary constituency Engineer Abdul Rasheed Thursday said that the polls results were encouraging for the party.

“No one on earth can stop AIP from becoming alternative to NC, PDP and other regional parties,” Rasheed said.

Rasheed lost the contest to National Conference’s Muhammad Akbar Lone, but surprised many by the number of votes he managed to bag.

“The spirit of democracy needs to be respected and all those who have won the elections deserve congratulations. However AIP has proved all political analysis’s wrong and has shown excellent performance by improving its performance beyond imagination,” Rasheed said in a statement.

Reacting to the critics who accused him of dividing votes, Rasheed said, that they should realize that party was not there to divide votes but to give a befitting fight despite all compulsions.

“AIP promises to follow its pro-people agenda with consistency and sincerity. One should not forget that AIP decided at the eleventh hour to contest the elections and without a proper cadre the party volunteers succeeded in sending a deep message to the masses that AIP has the potential to replace those who have given Kashmiris nothing except disappointments and false promises,” he said.

