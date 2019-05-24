No Friday prayers 2nd time in historic Jamia Masjid in Ramadhan

Srinagar: For the second time in the holy month of Ramadhan, authorities didn’t allow people to offer Friday congregational prayers at historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who is the chief cleric of the historic Masjid and also Chairman Hurriyat (M), condemned the barring of mandatory Friday prayers.

Mirwaiz took to the twitter and wrote: “Condemn that for the second time in #Ramadan jumma prayers disallowed at #JamaMasjid. Extremely sad that each day #Kashmir loses its promising young in one way or other to the lingering conflict.”

He urged all stakeholders to come together to put an end to this daily killing and violence and bring peace to this “beleaguered land by resolving the Kashmir issue.”

