Narendra Modi’s greatest triumph

BJP wins overwhelmingly majority in Parliament, more than 50% popular vote

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wheeled Bharatiya Janata Party to a landslide victory for a second term in office, as his message of nationalism and Hindu pride was overwhelmingly embraced by people across India.

The partial vote count released by the Election Commission showed that BJP will not only surpass its 2014 performance but also cross the 300-seat mark in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

Such was the force of the BJP wave that even Congress president Rahul Gandhi lost in his bastion of Amethi to Smriti Irani, but in consolation won the Wayanad seat in Kerala.

The euphoria of the victory was capped by a sombre speech by Modi in which he promised to devote “every moment of my life and every fibre of my body” to the welfare of the nation. He also vowed that he will never do anything with ill-intention, nor will he do anything to enrich himself.

“Whenever you judge me, judge me on these three parameters. If I fall short on these, curse me. But I assure my countrymen that what I have said in public I will do my best to fulfil,” he said.

Striking a conciliatory political tone, he also reached out to his rivals, urging everyone to put the rancour of the bitter and often nasty campaign behind them. What’s past is past, he said.

“We have to move ahead. We have to take everyone with us, even our opponents. We have to work for the benefit of the country,” he said. “You have filled this fakir’s bag with a lot of hope. All your hopes, dreams, ambitions are dependent on it,” he said.

Until 9pm, the BJP had won 115 seats and was leading in 188 of the 542 Lok Sabha seats that went to polls in seven phases in April and May. This has put it on course to likely winning 303 seats, better than the 282 it won in 2014. With the support of allies in the National Democratic Alliance, the coalition could have some 344 seats.

The victory margin left the combined opposition in the dust, with the Congress stuck at 27 confirmed victories and a lead in 24 seats.

Modi easily won his seat in Varanasi with a margin of over 4.5 lakh votes while party president Amit Shah took Gandhinagar in Gujarat by over 5.5 lakh votes.

Modi and Shah arrived at the party headquarters in New Delhi to a rapturous welcome by supporters. Modi waved victory signs with both arms in the air as rose petals were showered on the duo. He then proceeded to garland the statues of BJP idealogue Deen Dayal Upadhyaya and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. Minutes later, a gigantic garland in BJP colours of saffron and green was held around Modi by other dignitaries.

In almost all the states where BJP won, its vote share was more than 50 percent. The results have raised questions about Rahul Gandhi’s leadership and his party’s future. At a press conference, Gandhi refused to address that issue, saying the party will hold a meeting on Friday to discuss the future.

“The people of India have decided that Narendra Modi will be the PM again and I fully respect it,” Gandhi told reporters. He also congratulated Modi and BJP.

The results were a ringing endorsement of Modi’s popularity, his government’s achievements in the last five years and his campaign, which centred around national security following the Balakot air strikes, nationalism and Hindutva. He also relentlessly attacked the Congress for what he called its dynastic legacy, and blamed it for the country’s woes, including endemic corruption.

The opposition had criticised the BJP campaign as divisive and polarising.

Still, the results show that the Modi wave and the party’s brilliant election management swept across geographies, caste lines, age, gender and economic status.

In the politically critical state of Uttar Pradesh, where the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party combine had posed a stiff challenge, the BJP is expected to win 62 of the 80 seats at stake. Although the BJP had won 71 seats in the last elections, the performance is far better than the 30-40 seats many exit polls had forecast.

The BJP state headquarters in Lucknow was drenched in saffron hue with jubilant party workers wearing saffron stoles, adorning ‘genda’ flowers around their necks and holding lotus cut-outs. They also burst crackers and danced to drum beats as women supporters wore saffron attire and painted their nails in the same hue.

In stark contrast, Congress, BSP and SP offices wore a forlorn look. Under the scorching sun, even shop owners selling campaign material outside the SP office sat in stunned silence as those gathered around the tea kiosks talked in hushed tones.

The Modi wave not only swept through the Hindi heartland and Gujarat, as was expected, but also bulldozed through West Bengal, Odisha, Maharashtra and Karnataka. Only Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh appeared untouched. Even in Telangana, where it was expected to fare poorly, the BJP is expected to win four seats, while the Telangana Rashtra Samiti will get nine.

However, Andhra Pradesh threw up a shock in the Assembly polls, which were held simultaneously, voting out of power the Telugu Desam Party of Chandrababu Naidu and electing Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSR Congress.

After Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, Modi is the third prime minister of the country – and the first non-Congress one – who has been able to retain power for a second term with full majority in Lok Sabha.

The results were staggering for BJP in the Hindi-speaking states, including those where Congress had won in the recent Assembly elections: it swept all but one of the 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 24 out of 25 in Rajasthan, and nine out of 11 in Chhattisgarh. Similar was the story in Bihar, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Delhi and notably Karnataka, where it is expected to win 25 out of 28 seats.

Among the big-name casualties were Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge who lost his Kalburgi seat in Karnataka and Jyotiraditya Scindia in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress won not a single seat in 13 states.

The BJP also made huge gains in Odisha, West Bengal and Telangana

In Odisha, the BJP was ahead in eight of the 21 seats, up from one last time. In West Bengal, it was expected to win 18 seats, up from two in 2014, all at the expense of the Left. In Telangana, it was set to win four.

Congress ally DMK was ahead in 20 seats in Tamil Nadu while in Kerala, the Congress-led UDF was ahead in 19 out of 20 seats.

The voting was staggered between April 11 and May 19 in which around 67 per cent of the nearly 900 million eligible people exercised their franchise to elect 542 members of the Lok Sabha from a total of 8,049 contestants. Out of the 543 Lok Sabha seats, elections were held in 542 constituencies as the EC had cancelled polls to the Vellore constituency on the ground of excessive use of money power.

