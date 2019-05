Shopian: Militants Hurled Grenade on 14th battalion crpf camp in Batapora Shopain alert cops retaliate No Injuries.

However SSP Shopian Sandeep Choudary said that Alert sentry at CRPF Camp Batapora noticed suspicious movement and fired warning shots in the air. Further details are being ascertained.

