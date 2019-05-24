Kashmir University, IUST postpone exams scheduled for today

Srinagar: Authorities at the Kashmir University and the Islamic University of Science and Technology have ordered the postponement of examinations scheduled on Friday.

The decision, according to sources, has been taken in the aftermath of Zakir Musa’s killing.

A spokesperson of Kashmir University confirmed that the examinations have been postponed and said that the fresh dates for the postponed examinations shall be issued separately.

Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora spokesperson also confirmed that the varsity has postponed the examinations.

He said the fresh dates for the deferred exams will be notified later, separately.

