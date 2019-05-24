Is our Society a Male Driven One?

SHAISTA SHAKEEL

Last year I happened to meet a lady from the United Kingdom. She was in her 50’s almost and had spent substantial amount of time in Kashmir. I along with my friends was having lunch in our hostel at that time. She got surprised and happy to know about the core purpose of ours for being there for studies and during the conversation she spoke her heart out. She termed our society as a male driven one. Her quality of being judgmental about our society made me little uncomfortable. These words gave an impression that she was observing our social fabric through the prism of her western culture. I interrupted and tried to convince her to change her mind. But in the entire discourse she projected some facts to prove her point. The facts made me dumb. Certain facts were well on her side. Now a question stormed inside me. Is she correct in her judgment about our society? Is our society a male dominated society?

While her words were still echoing inside my mind, my experiences took me to the flash back. One fine day I was waiting outside ATM for my turn. The queue was lengthy and i was the only girl there so I preferred to wait aside .After a long wait my turn arrived. While I managed to get inside the ATM room, a guy appeared in front of me to get the money from the ATM Machine. I intercepted him and reminded him that it was my turn. But he didn’t listen and started arguing. The other male members got up in support him. That was surprising. The men present there ignited the debate of equality. It is shocking how our male folk interpret the things.

If a female excels in her academics or career even with her genuine endeavors, t here arises pessimism and negativity in the minds around. Irony is even her character is being judged as per the discretion of others.

These experiences cemented the judgment the lady had on our society. To some people this write up may seem gender biased which actually is not facts are facts. They are universal. They can’t change. Our social fabric is beautifully engineered. A male dominated society should be neutralized by the equal empowering of women. That is the law of nature. A healthy social ecosystem demands an impartial gender driven society. Let our society be a torch bearer for others. Let us instill a culture of beauty in our society.

— The author is a teacher by profession and can be reached at: shaistamasoodi32@gmail.com

