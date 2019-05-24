Imposing Parental Choices on Children Amount to Stifling Their Aspirations and Killing their Creativity

Insha Khawaja & Naveed Para

Beneath the mercy of nature, parents are the supreme assets He has bestowed us. Parents and undoubtedly parenting is the most sensitive art. Parenting involves a deep bond of emotions which are irreplaceable, benevolent and indeed eternal too. Under the shade of parents, the fear and doubts of children seem to melt like the evaporated hands on a glass. It is a feeling which gives us wings to fly. Such is the power of this most reliable and exemplary bond. The proverb ‘nothing is prefect’ almost applies to each and every situation, but ultimately succumbs before this cherished bond.

Parents are to be considered as fine artisans and children as their sculptures. During the time they craft their sculptures, parents may sometimes harm their work. They may be aspiring to craft Buddha but fail to do so by ignoring the capabilities of the assets on which they are working. Thereby, they thus end up nowhere. This needs to be given a much deeper thought. Coming out of the philosophical world and diving back into the practical world, education is the fundamental right of every child. And, almost every parent rushes pillar to post to provide this right. Somewhere while providing this right, parents tend to be stubborn. Parents try to impose their dreams on their children. They try to condition them as per their pre-occupied thought process. They try to shape up the world of their child according to their vision. They try to impose their mentality and ideology over their growing bud. Such kind of conditioning is dominant in almost each and every household we live. From ifi jee’s home to bada papa’s home we are governed by this colonial mindset of conditioning. We thrust more on competing with neighbour’s daughter than working on our own capabilities. If amalal’s fayaz soab has cracked the KAS or the IAS, it becomes pre-condition for every adil, farooq and mudasir in the vicinity to follow the same, negating their individual capabilities. Same is the case with payri jee’s daughter who has recently cracked MBBS. It’s here the success rate sees a downfall. Though, this isn’t wrong if the parents find their world within their children.

But, what about the blooming bud who dreams of a fully blossomed flower gets plucked at the blooming stage only? This may seem unacceptable to many that parents are to be blamed who sacrifice their needs to fulfill the needs of their children. But, at the same time children cannot be overshadowed. Dreams matter. The dreams of parents are equally valuable as that of a child. Mother’s emotions are committed and overpowering. Had APJ Abul Kalam succumbed to the pressure of her hesitant mother for not leaving Rameswaran and studied at the district headquarters in Ramanathapuram, we would have no missile man. But, why a mother fails in sending her child away even if a greater opportunity is waiting for him/her? Undoubtedly, mother’s love is the purest of all but why she becomes over possessive when it comes to her child and because of which many children don’t prefer to move out of their regions for further education or even jobs?

Parenting is considered to be selfless but it fails to prove so. Because of the strict and conditioned parenting, society has failed to understand the uniqueness of every child. One should gladly accept that every child is special. If parents accept this reality then the whole society will accept it too. The peculiar trend of MBBS and Engineering is harming the other passions that children hold. And, parents are fully responsible for throwing their children into the flames of these pre-defined trends. Parents don’t respect the choices that their children hold mostly. When and how parents lost the idea of knowing their own child! Many children lose their calm and fail to cope up with the demands of their parents and finally land into deep mental instability. These trends don’t let the children to breathe the air of freedom. No doubt, parents think the best opportunities should be granted to their children. But, it shouldn’t be at the cost of destroying the buds. Every child has a hidden and a unique talent but all it needs is consent to be passed by the parents. Parents are meant to water the sapling not to pour the milk. Every child has a vision regarding the life, world and future. Not all successful personalities are doctors and engineers; we have Shah Rukh Khan too. World has a vast diversity of passions, jobs and intellectuals. Parents are so considered about their reputation in the society and being in par with their colleagues that they sacrifice the dreams of their children. They become so aggressive when a child speaks about his dreams and passion. Why is it so hard for the parents to accept the real passion of their child? Why is it so difficult for the parents to understand the needs of a child? Materials cannot buy what emotions can. Real support from the parents can do miracles and wonders in a society. Why a child, who is interested in humanities, is compelled by the parents to jump in medical? What it yields to them? Parents may feel at ease while seeing their child studying engineering instead of law, but this is all momentary. Actually, deep down those parents have lost their child and cannot be found again. This trend of compelling unwanted degrees and disinterested passions should be reduced, if not eliminated. Emotions are more precious than materials. Conditioned parenting isn’t comfortable for any child on the earth. Children need to be understood, understood by their parents. Let the children feel comfortable with their choices. Let them speak their heart to you. Let them know they value to you. Not all humans possess same energy. We all vibrate at different energy levels. Whisper to them that “every child is unique”. Parents are the shelter to an autistic child even. If we have diversity in food, clothes and shelter why not in choices? Then, why to crumple the blooming buds.

—The former author is a B.tec student at the Islamic University of Science and Technology and the latter an LL.D scholar at School of Law, University of Kashmir. Both can be reached at the surrogate email: naveedpara@gmail.com

