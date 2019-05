Srinagar: Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani has called for shutdown tomorrow against the killing of militant commander Zakir Musa and a civilian in Naira, Pulwama.

A local news gathering agency quoting a spokesman of Hurriyat (G) said that Geelani has called for shutdown tomorrow across the state against the killing of Zakir Musa and the civilian, Zahoor Ahmad of Naira in Pulwama on Wednesday.

