Brother of militant shot dead by unidentified gunmen

Anantnag: Brother of an active Hizb militant was shot dead by unidentified gunmen, late Wednesday evening, here in Naira area of southern Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The slain has been identified as Zahoor Ahmad Sheikh, a resident Naira village in Pulwama district and brother of Hizb militant Irfan Ahmad Sheikh.

Local sources said gunshots reverberated in the area and had created scare late Wednesday evening. The people had however stayed indoors and no one had known what transpired outside.

“This morning a body was found from the premises of a local school and it was identified to be of Zahoor Ahmad,” a senior police official said, adding that a case has been lodged into the incident and investigation has been taken up.

Later in the day, hundreds participated in the funeral of the slain. Clashes also erupted in Naira area, following the funeral prayers.

Meanwhile, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, has blamed government forces for ‘capturing and killing’ Zahoor.

“It is unfortunate that the media as well as the police have maintained that he was killed by unidentified gunmen,” chief of the Hizb, Riyaz Naikoo, said in an audio message circulated widely over social media.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

