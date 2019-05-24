BJP secures Jammu, Ladakh

SRINAGAR: The BJP swept all the three seats in Jammu and Ladakh, retaining the three parliamentary seats where it was facing a united opposition.

The saffron party’s Jammu candidate Jugal Kishore polled 772190 votes to defeat his nearest rival Raman Bhalla of Congress (514274) by 261983 votes. Similarly, Jitendra Singh who polled 706529 votes defeated Congress’s Vikramaditya Singh (362413) by a whopping margin of 344116 votes.

In Ladakh, Party’s candidate Jamyang Tsering Namgyal who got 32616 votes defeated his nearest rival Independent candidate Sajjad Hussain (27194) by a margin of 5422 votes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

