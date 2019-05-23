Two girls killed excavating soil in Sopore

Baramulla: Two girls died and another one was injured when they came under a large chunk of earth while digging soil from a karewa in Hadshiva area of Sopore.

In several villages women dig and collect blue soil to paint their houses. The excavation creates a cave like structure in a karewa.

Local sources said the three girls were extracting the soil when a large chunk fell on them.

All the girls were shifted to a nearby hospital where two of them died.

The deceased were identified as Shayista Farooq, resident of Hardshiva Zaingir, and Shoke Ashraf, resident of Wadoora village. The injured girl has been identified as Sabreena, resident of Wadoora.

Sabreena was later shifted to SKIMS Srinagar for further treatment.

