Srinagar: A tractor driver was killed in a read mishap in Rafiabad area of Baramulla on Thursday afternoon.

Reports said that he was on its way to Baramulla from Handwara, when the he lost control over his vehicle.

The tractor turned turtle near army camp Watergam in Rafiabad.

In this accident the driver of the tractor received serious injures who was shifted to nearby hospital, however he lost his life on way to hospital.

The deceased was identified as Aijaz Ahmad of Dachinpora Rafiabad.

