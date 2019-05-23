The Battle that Changed the World and Set Islam to Be a World Civilization

Dr. Aashiq ul Islam

The battle of Badr has been referred in the Quran as the ‘Day of Furqaan’. It proves the triumph of Haqq (truth) over Batil (falsehood) and it was achieved with divine intervention as Allah says in Quran: “Allah had helped you at Badr, when you were a contemptible little force, then fear Allah in order to show your gratitude. When you did say to the believers, does it not suffice you that your creator should help you with three thousand angels sent down”(3:123-125).

According to Abdullah Yusuf Ali, the term ‘gratitude’ may be a reference to discipline. At Badr Muslim forces maintained firm discipline, whereas at Uhud they broke ranks to pursue the Makkans, allowing Makkan cavalry to flank and route their army. The battle of Badr as a Furqaan says Allah in Quran: “Indeed there was a sign for you in the two hosts which met together in the encounter. One party was fighting in the way of Allah, and the other in the way of falsehood. Allah strengthens with his aid whom He pleases. Most surely, there is a great lesson in this for those who have eyes to see” (3:13).

The battle of Badr is the most decisive event in the history of Islam. If Muslims could not achieve success in this battle, Islam might have been wiped out for ever from the face of earth. The outcome of the battle of Badr in which Muslims, commanded by the Prophet (SAW) himself, scored a decisive and resounding victory over the enemies of Islam, three times over in number and far better equipped in arms and armors, was that Medina emerged as a full-fledged state in Arabia headed by Prophet Muhammad (SAW) firmly established and commanding recognition as such by the entire Arabian peninsula. Abdul Malik-ibn-Hisham narrates in his book ‘Seerat-un-Nabawayiah that the Prophet (SAW) prayed to his Lord: “Allah this is Quraysh. It has come with all its arrogance and boastfulness, trying to discredit Thy Apostle. Allah, I ask Thee to humiliate them tomorrow. Allah, if this Muslim band will perish today, Thou shall not be worshipped”. Allah gave the answer in Surah Anfal: “When you asked for help from your Lord, He answered you. Indeed I will aid you with a thousand of the angels in rows behind rows”. Prof. Hitti says, “The spirit of discipline and contempt of death manifested at this first armed encounter of Islam proved characteristic of it in all its later and greater conquests”. The writer in the encyclopedia Britannica says, “The battle of Badr is not only the most celebrated of battles in the memory of Muslims, it was really also of great historical importance. It helped immensely to strengthen Muhammad’s position”. It also helped the Muslims to consolidate the power of Islam in Medina and enabled them to deal fearlessly with the unscrupulous people of the city.

To conclude I will quote a verse from Quran which states the conditions for the overall success of the Muslims as Allah says: “Allah has promised those among you who believe and do righteous good deeds, that He will certainly grant them succession in the earth, as He granted it to those who before them, and He will grant them the authority to practice their religion that which He has chosen for them , that is, Islam. And He will surely give them in exchange security after their fear (provided) they (believers) worship Me and do not associate anything (in worship) with Me. But whatsoever disbelieves after this, they are the Fasiqun (rebellious, disobedient to Allah) (24:55).

If we truly follow the teachings of Quran and Apostle of Allah in letter and spirit we will achieve success in this world and the world Hereafter.

—The author teaches at Government Degree College, Pampore. He can be reached at: dr.aashiqulislam@gmail.com

