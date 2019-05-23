Sumbal minor’s rape: Forensics confirm rape, charge-sheet against accused soon

Rs 1 lakh released as interim relief to victim’s family

Bandipora: The charge-sheet against the youth accused of raping a little girl in Sumbal Bandipora will be submitted before court soon, the police said on Wednesday, while sources in the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) told Kashmir Reader that forensic tests have confirmed that the accused did rape the child.

Though the police’s special investigation team (SIT) probing the case is yet to file its final report, officials said that it is “almost complete”.

FSL sources said that the rape of the child did take place and the forensic report has been sent to SSP Bandipora’s office.

Earlier this month, on May 10, a family from Malkipora in Sumbal came forward with allegations of the rape of their 3-year-old daughter by a 20-year-old youth who lived in the neighbourhood. According to the family, the girl was lured by the youth by offering sweets and was raped in a school washroom.

News of the horrific crime triggered widespread and violent protests across the valley for days. During clashes with police, a youth from Sumbal named Irshad sustained head injuries and later died in hospital.

The protests had flared up after the accused youth was attempted to be dubbed as a minor by tampering with his school records. In this connection, police also detained the school principal who signed the false age certificate.

Bandipora Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rahul Malik said today, “The sexual assault on a 3-year-old child in Sumbal is very much true and based on facts and evidence. Bandipora police are going to file the charge-sheet in court against the arrested accused soon.”

He said that police was waiting for the final report from the SIT constituted in the case, “which will be made public soon after it is submitted.”

He appealed to people to not believe in rumours that suggest the accused will be let scot-free. He warned that strict action will be taken against people spreading false and misleading information.

Meanwhile, on the recommendations of the Chairman of District Legal Services Authority Bandipora, the Jammu and Kashmir State Legal Services Authority (SLSA) on Wednesday released an amount of Rs 1 lakh as interim relief to the minor victim of the Sumbal incident.

The amount was released under J&K Victim Compensation Scheme 2013.

