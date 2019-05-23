Soldier killed, 7 injured in blast during ‘training activity’ along LoC: Officials

Jammu: An Army man was killed and seven others were injured in a blast during a “training activity” along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Wednesday, officials said.

“On Wednesday at 0915 hours, during a training activity on a military post in Mendhar sector, one soldier was critically injured and later succumbed to injuries”, a Defence public relation officer said.

Seven others suffered minor injuries and two of them were taken to the nearest military hospital. Their condition is stable, the officials said.

The incident took place at the Dhera Dabsi forward post of the 12 Madras Regiment, they said.

