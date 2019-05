Baramulla: Six shops and a store were gutted in a fire incident in Machikrand village of Uri in North Kashmirs Baramulla District.

Reports said that fire broke in one of the shops and engulfed sic shops in which items worth lakhs of rupees turned into ashes.

They said that fire tenders, police, locals managed to douse the flames and put fire under control but not before sx shops were gutted

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained immediately.

