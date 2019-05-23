Shah Faesal congrats Modi for landslide win

Srinagar: Former IAS topper turned politician Shah Faesal congratulated the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the landslide win in LokSabha elections.

Faesal also the president JKPM Shah Faesal said that Modi needs to reach out to the people of Kashmir.

Faesal in a tweet said: “Congratulations to @narendramodi @BJP4India for the landslide win. The mandate must be respected. We in J&K are hopeful that tempers will be allowed to calm down. In this second term, @narendramodi can make history by reaching out to the people of J&K. Kashmir has to heal.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

